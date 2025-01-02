Port Authority dedicates LaGuardia Career Center to retired Assembly Member Jeffrion Aubry

The Port Authority honored retired lawmaker Jeffrion Aubry for his more than three decades of public service by naming the LaGuardia Career Center in Corona after him.

A storied Queens political career drew to a close on New Year’s Eve when Jeffrion Aubry officially retired from the New York State Assembly, where he represented East Elmhurst and Corona in Albany for over three decades.

The Port Authority announced the renaming and dedication of the LaGuardia Career Center as the Jeffrion L. Aubry LaGuardia Career Center on Dec. 18 to honor his decades of public service and his commitment to ensuring that Queens residents reap the benefits of the redevelopment of LaGuardia Airport.

“Assemblyman Aubry has been an important partner in our work and a staunch advocate for a project that many people said could never be done — transforming LaGuardia Airport from the nation’s worst airport to what is now the nation’s best airport,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said. “The Assemblyman has also been an advocate for the people of Queens, constantly emphasizing the need to ensure that the community most impacted by the airport will also realize the opportunities a new, world-class airport can provide.”

Since it opened in 2019, the Career Center has placed more than 2,700 people in jobs at LaGuardia Airport, including more than 1,700 placements for Queens residents.

Before he entered politics, winning a special election to replace Helen Marshall in 1992, Aubry served as the Director of Economic Development for the Queens Borough President’s office. Job creation remained a top priority throughout his career.

“The transformation of LaGuardia has been a success by every measure,” Aubry said. “Not only do we have a world-class airport that we can be proud of, but we’ve created an economic asset for a community that has borne the brunt of hosting LaGuardia.”

In addition to the more than 2,700 people who found jobs at LaGuardia through the career center, more than $2.2 billion in Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) contracts have been awarded at the airport.

“The new Laguardia is a legacy I am very proud of,” Aubry said. “I am gratified to know that this career center will continue to connect people from my community with jobs at LaGuardia Airport after I leave public office, and I am gratified that my name will be associated with that effort for years to come.”

After serving 16 terms in office, Aubry passes the torch to his successor, Assembly Member-elect Larinda Hooks. Both of them are former executive directors at Elmcor Youth and Adult Activities, where they initiated new economic development, housing, and capital development programs

“The renaming of this career center honors Assembly Member Jeff Aubry’s distinguished tenure and unwavering dedication to the advancement of our community,” Hooks said. “This designation stands as a lasting tribute to his visionary leadership and relentless commitment to improving the economic well-being of our community members. It recognizes his enduring legacy, which will undoubtedly inspire and empower future generations.”

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz served in the Assembly with Aubry before she became Queens Borough President when she sat on the governor’s airport advisory council that created the plan for the $8 billion redevelopment project.

“For over three decades, Assembly Member Jeffrion Aubry dedicated himself to serving and advocating for the people of New York,” Katz said. “I am thankful for his commitment to public service and his long-standing contributions to the betterment of this borough. The renaming of the LaGuardia Career Center as the Jeffrion L. Aubry LaGuardia Career Center serves as a powerful testament to Jeffrion’s legacy, ensuring that every Queens resident has the proper access to the resources and opportunities they deserve.”

Assemblymember Catalina Cruz noted how the career center is located in the heart of Corona at the Elmcor Youth and Adult Activities Recreation Center at 33-16 108th Street.

“The relocation of the LGA Career Center off-airport made it significantly more accessible, connecting residents to thousands of high-level job opportunities since 2019,” Cruz said. “Through strong partnerships with trusted organizations like Elmcor Youth and Adult Activities and Neighborhood Housing Services of Queens, the Career Center has become a vital resource, reflecting Assembly Member Aubry’s enduring legacy of economic empowerment for the people of Queens.”