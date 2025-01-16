Act Fast: Shake Shack’s Congestion Pricing Combo bids farewell after Friday Jan 17

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The popular fast-casual burger chain Shake Shack is offering a meal deal for New Yorkers dealing with congestion pricing woes.

Act fast, as the restaurant’s Congestion Pricing Combo will be gone after Friday, Jan 17.

The $9 Combo, which is identical in pricing to the new toll, includes a ShackBurger and fries. Qualifying orders must be placed in person through the kiosk and picked up or delivered through the Shake Shack Mobile App or website. At checkout, customers can use the code NYTOLLS to receive the discount.

The promotional discount began on Jan 13 and is available at participating Shake Shack locations across the tri-state area.

Founded in 2001, Shake Shack started as a small hot dog stand operating out of Madison Square Park. The fast-casual restaurant has since expanded, with over 377 domestic and international locations. Shake Shack’s success is partly due to its unique menu offerings that are sold at an affordable price point for burger and shake lovers. Menu items include the classic Shack Burger, which includes an Angus beef cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce, crispy crinkle fries, griddle flat-top hot dogs, and an array of dessert items, including milkshakes and frozen custards.

Participating locations in Queens are the Queens Center Mall, Forest Hills, Jamaica Avenue, and Jackson Heights branches.

Additional participating locations span across multiple boroughs and regions. In Brooklyn, key locations include Downtown Brooklyn, Kings Plaza, Flatbush Avenue, Dumbo, Williamsburg, and Bed-Stuy. Manhattan features numerous sites such as Madison Square Park, the Upper West Side, the Theater District, the Upper East Side, Battery Park City, Grand Central Terminal, Midtown East, Herald Square, and Hudson Yards, among others. Staten Island locations include the Staten Island Mall and Empire Outlets, while Yonkers features Cross County. On Long Island, locations include Westbury, New Hyde Park, Melville, Lake Grove, Woodbury Commons, and Oceanside. In Westchester and Rockland County, participating sites include Hartsdale, The Westchester Mall, and Nanuet, while upstate locations include Port Chester.