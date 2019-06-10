Purse snatcher at a Flushing Macy’s loses battle with woman’s friend over bag: cops

Police need the public’s assistance in finding a robber who unsuccessfully tried stealing a woman’s purse in Flushing last week.

On Sunday, June 2, at around 9 p.m., an unidentified man snatched a 26-year-old woman’s purse off of her arm in front of a Macy’s on Roosevelt Avenue. Police from the 109th Precinct reported that the suspect then fled westbound on Roosevelt Avenue.

According to authorities, the victim’s 25-year-old male friend allegedly chased after the suspect and recovered the purse during a brief scuffle. Cops said that the suspect fled eastbound on Roosevelt Avenue.

Police describe the suspect as a dark complexioned male between 20 and 25 years old and is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater, a white shirt, blue jeans and red sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.