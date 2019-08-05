One in a million! QNS thanks you for historic 1 million page views during the month of July

July proved to be truly historic for QNS.com, as the borough’s online news leader achieved 1 million page views in a month for the first time.

QNS crossed that threshold on the afternoon of July 31 and finished the month with approximately 1,014,412 page views, which accounts for the number of times readers clicked on QNS stories.

That shattered the all-time record of 886,931 page views set the month before, in June. Overall page views on QNS — the online home of The Queens Courier, TimesLedger and Ridgewood Times — are up about 39 percent so far this year.

It’s a tribute to the great stories written by our team. July’s hit stories included the Health Department shutting down a popular Maspeth pizzeria, a Queens pharmacist and staff busted for Medicaid fraud, a rundown of the 10 Queens neighborhoods with the priciest home sales, a list of 11 great Queens diners and the mysterious appearance of an In-N-Out burger on a Jamaica street.

The team includes editor-in-chief Robert Pozarycki, social media manager Emily Davenport, copy editor Katrina Medoff and reporters Jenna Bagcal, Mark Hallum, Carlotta Mohamed, Max Parrott and Bill Parry.

We thank all of you for your support and loyalty as we seek to continue to break the biggest news stories in Queens — and more records!