Pizzeria in Maspeth shut down by Health Department following recent inspection

A Maspeth pizza shop was ordered closed by the Health Department over the weekend due to a litany of serious health code infractions.

Rosa’s Pizza, located at 55-36 69th St., was shut down after failing a recent health inspection on June 28, wracking up 58 points according to records from the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH).

Rosa’s offenses include evidence of mice, hot items being held at inadequate temperatures and personal cleanliness inadequateness. In their November 2018 inspection, the restaurant scored 25 points, giving it a B rating. Restaurants with a score between 0 and 13 points earn an A, those with 14 to 27 points receive a B and those with 28 or more a C.

DOHMH found the following violations at Rosa’s, with red denoting a critical offense.

1) Hot food item not held at or above 140º F.

2) Evidence of mice or live mice present in facility’s food and/or non-food areas.

3) Personal cleanliness inadequate. Outer garment soiled with possible contaminant. Effective hair restraint not worn in an area where food is prepared.

4) Food not protected from potential source of contamination during storage, preparation, transportation, display or service.

5) Facility not vermin proof. Harborage or conditions conducive to attracting vermin to the premises and/or allowing vermin to exist.

According to the Health Department website, recent inspections may not be final. Restaurants are entitled to a hearing to challenge citations issued by the Department, and successful challenges may result in a change to the score and/or grade issued at the time of the inspection.

A spokesperson for Rosa’s told QNS that the pizzeria plans to reopen on July 2.

QNS has reached out to the Health Department for comment and is awaiting a response.

Rosa’s Pizza was recently reviewed by the popular YouTube channel One Bite Pizza Reviews. The show, hosted by Dave Portnoy and presented by Barstool Sports, posts videos five days a week reviewing local pizza spots.