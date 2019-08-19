Pair wanted for robbing and slashing man sitting in car parked on Ozone Park street

Cops are looking for two thieves who stole property from a man and sliced his face along an Ozone Park street last week.

Law enforcement sources said the trouble began at about 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 14, as a 30-year-old man sat in a vehicle parked along 83rd Street between 133rd Avenue and Spritz Road, adjacent to Tudor Park.

At that time, authorities noted, the two suspects approached the vehicle. One of the men opened the passenger side door and removed a cellphone, while his cohort opened the driver’s side door and slashed the victim in the face.

The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction, cops said.

Officers from the 106th Precinct responded to the incident. The victim was treated at Jamaica Hospital for a laceration to his face.

On Aug. 18, the NYPD released video footage of the two perpetrators, captured by a nearby home security camera.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Detectives are investigating two other, unrelated robberies that occurred in Ozone Park within the last 10 days.

On Aug. 10, two male suspects ambushed a woman as she opened the front door to her residence in the area of Sutter Avenue and 77th Street in a failed home invasion.

Four days later, on Aug. 14, two other crooks forced their way into a home in the area of 95th Avenue and 77th Street and robbed a woman at gunpoint.

Both of those cases also remain under investigation.