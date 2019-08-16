Creeps confront woman as she opened front door to Ozone Park home in failed invasion

Cops are looking for a pair of creeps who tried to force their way into an Ozone Park home earlier this month.

At 9 p.m. on Aug. 10, authorities said, a 37-year-old woman was entering her home, located in the vicinity of Sutter Avenue and 77th Street, when she was approached from behind by two unknown men. The men demanded that she open the door and took her keys from her hands.

After taking the keys, the suspects tried to unlock the door, but were ultimately unsuccessful. The suspects fled the scene in a waiting vehicle in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released video of the suspects from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

It’s the second home invasion case under investigation in Ozone Park. On Aug. 14, two men forced their way into a residence and robbed a woman at gunpoint.

At this point, police sources said, there doesn’t appear to be a connection between the two incidents.