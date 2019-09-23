Cops cuff Jamaica woman who allegedly vandalized Hollis church on two separate occasions

Detectives from the 103rd Precinct arrested a Jamaica woman in connection with the recent acts of early morning vandalism at The Shrine Church of St.Gerard Majella in Hollis Sunday.

Nasra Alnadratti, a 69-year-old resident of Jamaica Avenue, was arrested just after 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 and charged with criminal mischief, for allegedly causing nearly $12,000 worth of damage to the Rosary Stations, which were crafted in Italy, the parish signs affixed to the fence, and the sprinkler system, according to authorities.

Alnadratti is suspected of breaking into the locked parking lot at the church on Sept. 18 and she was seen on surveillance video which was handed over to the 103rd Precinct, according to the Diocese of Brooklyn. Investigators posted and handed out wanted flyers last week with images from the surveillance video offering a $2,500 reward for information.

“We are grateful to the New York City Police Department, especially the men and women of the 103rd Precinct, for their fine police work in solving this case before and further damage was done,” the Pastor of St. Gerard Majella Father Josephjude C. Gannon said. “This incident has not changed the fact that we are a welcoming community of faith. We are praying for this woman, and while we desire to forgive her, it is important that justice is served for these hateful acts.”

The Diocese of Brooklyn said Alnadratti was also captured on video on Sept. 8 in the parking lot ripping down signs and damaging potted plants bearing the parish name.

“The things damaged were all purchased through the fundraising of parishioners and the Generation of Faith Diocesan campaign,” Gannon said. “These are hurtful attacks against the imagery of Mary and the parish. Such acts or religious intolerance have no place in our society, and every house of worship, regardless of their beliefs, should be respected.