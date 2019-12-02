Crook breaks into senior man’s Astoria home and leaves with $9,000 in cash: NYPD

Cops are looking for a thief who broke into a senior man’s Astoria home and took off with thousands of dollars in cash.

Authorities say that at 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 8, a 75-year-old man was at his home, located on 33rd Street near 31st Avenue, when he checked a storage area inside his bedroom and found that personal property had been taken.

An investigation found that an unknown man had broken into the victim’s home. Once inside, the suspect took $9,000 from the victim’s bedroom before fleeing the scene.

On Dec. 2, the NYPD released video of the suspect on surveillance footage taken from the apartment:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.