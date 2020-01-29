Queens Tech Night to return with winter meet up at the Museum of the Moving Image

Queens Tech Night, a free evening of networking and community building, is returning for a winter meet up on Feb. 5 at the Museum of the Moving Image.

The event will feature a keynote from New York City’s Chief Technology Officer John Paul Farmer.

Farmer leads the city’s efforts to use innovative technology to provide better services for New Yorkers, and he has been a leader of civic technology at both Microsoft and the White House under Obama’s administration.

“He will be talking about the tasks ahead for 2020 and beyond for the city, including the recently announced NYC Internet Master Plan,” Ben Guttmann, a partner at Digital Natives Group, told QNS.

The event, which will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m., will also feature complimentary refreshments and a demo from a Pursuit graduate, followed by a Q&A.

The event organizers are Digital Natives Group, Kaufman Astoria Studios, LIC Partnership, and Plaxall. They also have support from new and returning organizations, including LaGuardia Community College, NY Designs, Tech:NYC, Capitol Foundry and SquareWine.

“We are excited to once again bring the vibrant Queens tech community together for a night of learning, networking and sharing ideas,” Plaxall’s managing director Paula Kirby said. “We have some of the best talent in the city here in Queens and this meet up series is designed to help strengthen those connections and advance the innovation and creativity our borough is known for.”

At their November 2019 meetup, they had about 200 attendees from Queens and all the other boroughs, according to Guttmann.

“We’re already on pace for another great turnout, and hope to see a ton of both new and returning faces,” Guttmann added.

For more information, go to www.meetup.com/Queens-Tech-Night.