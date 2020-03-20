Duo assaults and robs teen in Flushing: NYPD

Cops are looking for two suspects who assaulted an 18-year-old man in Flushing before stealing his iPhone on March 15.

Police said the two men approached the teen from behind just before 6 a.m. at 136-17 39th Ave. and hit him in the back of the head with an unknown object. The crooks then punched the teen in the face and nabbed his iPhone 11 and a gold chain before fleeing southbound on Main Street, according to authorities.

The teen sustained lacerations to the top of his head, but refused medical attention at the scene, cops said.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.