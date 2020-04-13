Coronavirus count: Queens leads NYC with 33,468 confirmed cases

While Cuomo stated that the COVID-19 numbers are beginning to plateau in New York, the city is still seeing an increased number of infections.

As of 1 p.m. on April 13, New York City has a total of 106,813, according to the Department of Health, with 6,182 of those cases were fatal. An estimated 29,335 of those cases have been hospitalized.

Queens remains the borough with the highest number of cases with 33,468 infections, as of 9:30 a.m. on April 13. According to DOH data, Queens also has the highest number of hospitalizations with 9,729 in total.

Brooklyn holds its place as second-highest with 28,035 total infections and 7,537 hospitalizations, followed by the Bronx with 23,352 infections and 6,774 hospitalizations. Manhattan has 13,705 infections and 3,934 hospitalizations, while Staten Island has 8,198 infections and 1,348 hospitalizations.

At the time of publication, the DOH did not have more information about the number of deaths per borough.

