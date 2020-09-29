Crook stabs man with screwdriver during robbery attempt at Jamaica subway station – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops need the public’s help in tracking down a violent robber who stabbed a victim with a screwdriver on board a Queens subway train on Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the trouble began at about 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 28 inside the Sutphin Boulevard station on the F line, when the suspect approached a 42-year-old man on the platform and demanded money.

Cops said the victim ignored the demand and boarded an arriving Manhattan-bound F train, prompting the robber to follow him onto the train. There, the suspect demanded the victim’s wallet.

When the man refused, authorities said, the crook when on the attack, punching the man repeatedly in the head with his fist. The suspect then pulled out a screwdriver and jammed it into the victim’s right arm.

Moments later, the attacker exited the train at the Briarwood stop, hopped over a turnstile and fled out of the station, located below the intersection of Queens Boulevard and Main Street.

Officers from the NYPD Transit Bureau, the 107th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was treated for swelling and bleeding on his head, and a right arm laceration.

Late on Monday night, the NYPD released a picture of the suspect as he fled out of the Briarwood station.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.