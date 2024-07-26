Quantcast
Health Department set to spray pesticides across Queens to reduce mosquito-carried virus

By Athena Dawson Posted on
pesticides
The Health Department will spray pesticides next week to prevent against mosquito-carried West Nile Virus.
Photo via Getty Images

The Health Department will spray pesticides in parts of Queens next week in an effort to reduce the risk of the mosquito-carried West Nile Virus

On Wednesday, July 31, between 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning, trucks will spray pesticides in sections of the following neighborhoods:

In the event of bad weather, the spraying will take place on Thursday, Aug. 1, between 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning.

The Health Department will use low concentrations of  Anvil, 10+10, Duet or MERUS. The agency says the risk of the pesticides is low to people and pets, but some residents with sensitivities to the spray’s ingredients may experience short-term eye or throat irritation or a rash. Residents with respiratory conditions may also be affected during the spraying period. 

Residents are urged to stay indoors during the spraying period. After the spraying, residents are advised to wash any clothing or skin exposed to pesticides. Furthermore, always wash fruits and vegetables with water. 

Residents can reduce their exposure to mosquitoes by eliminating any standing water in their homes and using approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus (not for children under 3) or products that contain the active ingredient IR3535. 

Additional mosquito-proofing includes screen windows, gutter upkeep and maintaining the cleanliness of chlorinated swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs. These outdoor facilities should be kept covered if not in use, and any water collected on pool covers should be drained. 

Locations of trucks spraying in Queens on Wednesday, July 31, 2024

