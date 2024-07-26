Bandits break into cannabis dispensary, other shops in Middle Village

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A pair of bandits broke into a handful of businesses on Metropolitan Avenue earlier this week, including the first legal recreational cannabis dispensary in Middle Village, according to authorities.

Police say two unknown men unlawfully entered The Cannabis Place, located at 74-03 Metropolitan Ave., at approximately 11:09 a.m., on Monday, July 22, by breaking in through its roof.

Police could not confirm with QNS what items were specifically removed from the location, but shared that the suspects fled on foot from the location on Metropolitan Avenue.

The Cannabis Place Founder and CEO Osbert Orduña spoke exclusively with QNS, sharing that the bandits ran away with empty product packaging. He shared that his security system detected the break-in and scared off the burglars.

“It is unfortunate that several businesses, including ours, would have people burglarize them,” Orduña said, who went on to thank the NYPD’s 104th Precinct for its speedy response and support.

Police sources say the crooks allegedly hit businesses near Richie’s Sweets and Treats and the above AJ’s Village Chemist, where the burglars gained entry via roof access.

Photos and video footage of the incident could not be obtained yet due to the ongoing investigation; however, police are expected to release more information as more details become available.