Jackson Heights man arraigned on murder charges for stabbing wife to death: DA – QNS.com

A Jackson Heights man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death in July was arraigned on murder charges earlier this week, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Thursday.

Carmelo Mendoza, 41, was arraigned before Queens Supreme Court Judge Michael Aloise on Thursday, Oct. 8, on murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges, Katz said. Mendoza was remanded by Judge Aloise and faces up to 25 years-to-life in prison if convicted of the charges.

On July 3, Mendoza was allegedly arguing with his wife, Yaquelin Collado, 45, as Collado’s 19-year-old daughter slept in her bedroom, according to the criminal complaint.

At one point, Collado screamed, causing her daughter to come out of the bedroom and into the kitchen, where the couple was, Katz said. Mendoza then repeatedly stabbed Collado in her chest, neck and torso, the criminal complaint said. The daughter then jumped on Mendoza, briefly knocking him to the ground, according to Katz. Once he got back up, he allegedly continued to stab his wife.

After receiving a 911 call from the daughter, police arrived to find Mendoza, who had stabbed himself multiple times, lying on top of Collado, the charges state.

Both were transported to a nearby hospital, where Collado died as a result of her 27 stab wounds. Mendoza was treated for his self-inflicted wounds and released into police custody.

Mendoza is scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 17.