Man found dead in Elmhurst home: NYPD – QNS.com
Man found dead in Elmhurst home: NYPD

Photo via Getty Images

The NYPD is investigating the death of a 39-year-old man who was found unconscious in his home in Elmhurst over the weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, around 10:30 a.m., police received a call about an unresponsive man inside of 94-17 50th Ave., according to the NYPD.

Officers arrived to the home to find Santos Quiej lying face down on the kitchen floor, cops said. EMS personnel pronounced Quiej dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will investigate Quiej’s cause of death.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

