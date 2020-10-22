Man robs deli at gunpoint in Ridgewood: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who robbed a Ridgewood deli at gunpoint earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, around midnight, an unidentified man walked into the Jimmy Deli and Grocery, located at 1683 Woodbine St., according to the NYPD.

Walking up to the counter, the man took out a handgun and demanded an employee hand over money from the register, cops said.

The employee complied and handed the man $250 in cash and six packs of cigarettes, according to the police. The man then ran off in an unknown direction.

The robber is described as a heavy set man in his late 20s, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and black and white sneakers.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.