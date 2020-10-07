Queensboro FC unveils official team logo as it readies for inaugural season – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Queensboro FC, the borough’s first professional men’s soccer team, unveiled its official club logo it prepares for its inaugural season as a United Soccer League franchise in March 2022. The logo was inspired by the hallmark elements that define Queens’ unique character as a distinct borough of New York City.

Often called “the diversity capital of the world,” Queens consists of more than 100 square miles, 2.3 million residents,150 nationalities, 130 languages and 90 neighborhoods, with soccer as its most popular sport. With Queensborough FC, the borough will now have a team that it can call its own.

“We are making great progress every day in bringing this club to life,”said Queensboro FC Co-Founder David Villa, a retired Spanish soccer legend and World Cup Champion. “We have been approaching the sporting side and the business side with world-class vision and execution, and we look forward to announcing new developments in the coming months. March 2022 can’t come soon enough, and I look forward to being back in New York to build and introduce this club to the world.”

The squad is expected to feature a first-team roster that will be comprised of top international recruits from around the globe, select Queensboro FC Academy players, and local New York-based talent. As for the official team logo, it features a centerpiece “Q” symbolizing the borough’s namesake and origin, and the crown above the Queensboro FC logotype represents the Queensboro Bridge, and each of the 11 elements of the bridge corresponds to the number of players on a soccer field.

“Queensboro FC’s logo unveiling is a major step in bringing people together across Queens, New York City and the world through their love of soccer, and to bring the championship mindset back to our city,” said Queensboro FC Co-Founder Jonathan Kane, the CEO of KraneShares. “It has been a challenging year, especially for New Yorkers, and our club is dedicated to giving the Queens community something special to look forward to now. In more ways than sport, New York will come back, because we always play to win.”