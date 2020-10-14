Resorts World Casino NYC announces Hyatt Regency JFK hotel to open early next year – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Resorts World Casino New York City will increase its profile as a vital economic engine in southeast Queens early next year when it opens a new $400 million, four-star hotel, according to its parent company Genting Americas.

The Hyatt Regency JFK, an eight-story, 400-room, four-star hotel will feature residential-inspired guest rooms and premium suites, as well as new restaurants, state-of-the-art conference and meeting spaces, retail options and additional gaming areas.

“Hyatt’s global brand recognition will give Resorts World an even greater opportunity to tap into the travel and tourism market worldwide and showcase our unparalleled hospitality, gaming, dining and entertainment offerings,” Genting Americas East President Bob DiSalvio said. “We are proud to work with such an iconic brand as we move NY forward, and we are excited that our guests will soon be able to enjoy an integrated casino resort hotel experience right here in Queens.”

This development will bring the total investment of RWNYC to more than $1.1 billion since opening in October 2011, after Genting spent more than $700 million to enhance the existing Aqueduct grandstand to become a leading entertainment destination.

The hotel addition is estimated to create more than 500 well-paying careers for New Yorkers and provide additional revenue for New York State’s Lottery Education Fund. RWNYC has already generated nearly $3 billion for New York’s public schools.

“This hotel creates job opportunities for hundreds of the borough’s residents and is an important step in improving the gaming experience in Queens,” said state Senator Joseph Addabbo, who serves as chairman of the NYS Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee. “Resorts World Casino New York City is doing its part to show tourists there is more to New York City than just Manhattan. I look forward to more people exploring the borough I’ve called home my entire life.”

The $400 million hotel and amenities investment has long been part of Genting’s vision of bringing an integrated resort, popular in destinations such as Las Vegas and Singapore to New York City. The integrated resort will seamlessly feature a variety of non-gaming amenities to complement the most innovative gaming products and entertainment offerings, allowing guests of all interests and budgets an experience that fits their personal tastes.

“Resorts World Casino New York City’s partnership with Hyatt is a welcome addition to the Fifth District, further adding to the thriving economic development in southeast Queens,” Congressman Gregory Meeks said. “Hyatt’s hospitality will help service the substantial tourism that comes through JFK, which serves as not just a hub to New York City but the world. I congratulate Resorts World New York and Hyatt and look forward to seeing the jobs created in the community as a result of this partnership.”

Beyond redefining the hotel experience for leisure guests, the new hotel will apply a high-touch experience for meetings and events, with 5,000 square feet of total function and state-of-the-art meeting facilities all backed by a dedicated team offering meeting planners a seamless, confident service, for themselves and attendees.

“The addition of a hotel at Resorts World Casino New York City completes a wonderful transformation in southeast Queens,” Queens Chamber of Commerce President Thomas J. Grech said. “Resorts World Casino NYC are excellent partners and now a major presence in Queens County and beyond. The jobs, resulting economic development and contributions to the local economy have created opportunities much larger than ever envisioned. We are grateful for their continued support and partnership.”