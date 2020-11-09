Cops seek duo who broke into six homes in Whitestone and Forest Hills – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for two jewel thieves who allegedly broke into six homes in Whitestone and Forest Hills throughout August, September and October.

On Friday, Aug. 21, around 10:40 a.m., two unidentified men broke into a home near 25th Avenue and 143rd Street in Whitestone, according to the NYPD. Grabbing jewelry and an undetermined amount of cash, the pair left the house on foot in an unknown direction, cops said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, around 9:15 p.m., the two men used a ladder to get the second floor of a home near the Whitestone Expressway and 143rd Street in Whitestone, breaking in through an air conditioner duct, according to the police. The duo left the home without taking any property.

Later that same night, around 11 p.m., the pair broke into another Whitestone house near 147th Street and 15th Drive through an unlocked rear window, according to the NYPD. Again, the men left without taking any property.

A week later, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, around 2:15 p.m., one of the men allegedly used an unlocked rear second floor window to break into a home near 20th Avenue and 147th Street in Whitestone. Taking around $1,500 worth of jewelry, the man fled the home in an unknown direction.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, around 4 p.m., an unidentified man broke the gate on the bedroom window of an apartment near 72nd Road and Grand Central Parkway in Forest Hills, according to the NYPD. The man took approximately $11,300 worth of jewelry, left the apartment and drove off in a white SUV, police said.

A few weeks later, on Friday, Oct. 23, around 4:30 p.m., two men broke into a Forest Hills apartment near 75th Road and Queens Boulevard, according to the NYPD. The duo left without taking any property.

One of the suspects is described by the police as having dark facial hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a red and black jacket, light-colored jeans, white sneakers, a black hat and eyeglasses.

The second man is described by the police as having dark facial hair and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white sweater, a hoodie, gray pants, white sneakers and a black hat.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.