Cops seek man who masturbated in subway car in Forest Hills – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who masturbated aboard a subway train in Forest Hills last week.

On Friday, Nov. 20, around 9:30 p.m., a 24-year-old woman spotted an unidentified man publicly masturbating while riding on a southbound E train, as it approached the 71st Avenue-Forest Hills station, according to the NYPD.

After witnessing the alleged act of public lewdness, the woman snapped a photo of the man, got off the train and reported the incident to the authorities.

Police describe the suspect as having a thin build. He was last seen wearing a green winter hat, a blue face mask, a black jacket, green pants and tan boots.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.