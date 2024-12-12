Gaming meets travel: JFK Terminal 8 debuts Gameway lounge in time for holiday travelers

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Holiday travel just leveled up at JFK Airport.

Travelers passing through John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 8 can now enjoy a cutting-edge gaming experience starting on Monday, Dec. 16, as Gameway opens its first New York location.

The Gameway Ultra lounge, part of a $125 million investment in Terminal 8 by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and American Airlines, is designed to elevate the airport experience.

The new modern space will feature luxury console and PC gaming stations alongside the RetroZone® bar, where travelers can relax with craft beers and classic video games.

“Why wait when you can game?” said Emma Walbridge, Gameway’s co-founder. “We are thrilled to bring our immersive gaming experience to New York, thanks to our partners at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and American Airlines. This opening represents a significant milestone as our first location in New York. As a minority-owned business, I’m particularly grateful for the opportunity to create a fun and engaging space for holiday travelers at JFK.”

The Gameway Ultra lounge will offer nine individual gaming stations, each equipped with a PlayStation or Xbox console, a 43″ 4K TV, premium gaming headphones, charging ports, and luggage space. The lounge also includes eight high-performance gaming PCs paired with Corbeau gaming chairs and high-speed internet.

Open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., 365 days a year, the lounge ensures travelers can enjoy its amenities regardless of their schedules. Operating hours may adjust slightly during seasonal holidays or based on flight times. Pricing starts at $17.99 for up to 30 minutes of play, $27.99 for up to an hour, and $45.99 for unlimited sessions. A 10% military discount is also available.

Ian Carter, vice president of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield at JFK, highlighted the lounge’s significance. “Gameway’s cutting-edge gaming lounges provide a fun and relaxing option for travelers, further enhancing our terminal’s amenities. We are proud to partner with Gameway in bringing this exciting concept to JFK.”

Currently, Gameway operates seven lounges across the United States, with locations at Los Angeles International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport, and Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Additional lounges are planned for JFK Terminal 5, Chicago Midway, and Baltimore/Washington International in 2025.