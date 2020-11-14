Cops seek man behind robbery of Fresh Meadows animal clinic – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man that robbed an animal clinic in Fresh Meadows last month.

On Friday, Oct. 30, around 5 a.m., an unidentified man broke into Fresh Meadows Animal Clinic, located at 192-09 Union Tpke., by forcing open the back door, according to the NYPD.

Once inside, the man took $100 in cash and then fled in an unknown direction, cops said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a mask, a baseball hat and dark colored clothing. He carried a red umbrella with him.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.