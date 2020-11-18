Elmhurst Hospital unveils community mural honoring neighborhood unity during COVID-19 – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A community-based mural, designed to offer a space for emotional healing from COVID-19, was unveiled inside of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst on Monday, Nov. 16.

The mural by artist Luis Fernando Lechon was one of 10 community murals unveiled at the citywide hospital system this year. By the end of 2020, the murals will mark the largest public art program since the 1930s.

The Elmhurst mural was created with input from hospital staff, patients and the surrounding community. Focus groups were held to decide the themes of the mural.

“This experience was very special because we worked as a team to make the design come true. I want to thank all the hospital staff and patients who helped fill the mural with color and love,” Fernando Lechón said.

With “Elmhurst Strong” written in the middle of the mural, the rest of the display showcases the diversity, inclusivity and multicultural nature of the western Queens neighborhood.

The neighborhood was one of the hardest hit by COVID-19 during the virus’s first wave in New York City.

See photos of the unveiling below.