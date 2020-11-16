Holiday gift guide: The best gifts for dads in 2020 – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY NEW YORK FAMILY

Holiday shopping is just getting started! It’s time to get your gift list ready for when the holiday sales drop this year. If you are wondering what to get Dad, we have some of our faves this holiday season. Whether he likes clothing, tech, or gear for hiking, we have you covered for when you start your shopping.

Urban Hiker Pack

Many of us have found that being in nature and hiking has been the perfect social distancing activity to do at these times. That’s why we think this Urban Hiker Pack is a perfect gift for Dad’s next hiking adventure. Some of the features include a clamshell opening, stowable shoulder straps, eight interior pockets, load lifters and removable sternum strap, and more! $72

West Coast Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

Most dads like beer but if they want to take it to another level, this IPA brewing kit will definitely take them there. This kit comes with everything your dad will need to become a beer brewer. The kit includes 100% malt extract, specialty grains, high quality yeast, Summit and Cascade hops from the Yakima Valley in Washington and more to get your dad started in brewing. And if they want to bottle their brews, you can also check out this DIY bottling kit. $20 – $45

OWC Envoy Pro EX

Courtesy of OWC

This sleek and lightweight drive makes it easy to take anywhere when you need your important files. It’s also designed to be extremely durable as it is both dust and waterproof and can withstand 30 minutes in 1 meter of water. Along with its durable design, it is high performing and is compatible with MAC and PC. The USB-C version delivers up to 980MB/s while the USB 3 version delivers up to 400 MB/s. From $49 to $879

Grill Smoker Gift Set

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

This may not be BBQ season, but for those dads that love to grill, this is a perfect trio of woods for when they turn on that grill again. These wood chips of cherry, apple wood, and hickory will infuse food with a smokey flavor and the hickory smoked sea salt is a great finishing touch. Just fill the smoker box with wood chips and place on the grill with the charcoal. $50

Men’s Heath Sneaker

Courtesy of Hush Puppies

This shoe brings comfort and style together, made of suede or leather, and lined with their BioDeWix™ dry mesh which helps with climate control and odor prevention. They also have a removable polyurethane footbed that provides enhanced cushioning as well as a molded EVA midsole that provides extra support. The perfect sneaker to add to Dad’s closet! $94.99

Pura D’or’s USDA-Certfied Organic Beard Oil

Courtesy of pura d’or

If Dad grew his beard out a little while staying at home this year, beard oil is an easy way to help maintain it. This oil contains Vitamin E which will help to moisturize so there is less itching and scratching. It also promotes better beard growth as the oil penetrates straight to the follicle. $14.99

Soft-Washed V-Neck Sweater

Courtesy of Old Navy

Now more than ever we are turning towards cozy clothing during these Covid times and this soft-washed cotton-blend sweater is the way to go if Dad is looking for comfort. Dad can wear this rib-neck V-neck with a pair of jeans and some sneakers or can dress it up for a night out to dinner. $30

Intelligent Change Productivity Planner

For the super organized dad, this planner will help him not just keep track of his to-do list but will help him prioritize tasks with this Productivity Planner. This planner is designed around the Pomodoro Technique of time management so you can focus your energy on the most important tasks and tackle your day. $24.95

This story originally appeared on newyorkfamily.com.