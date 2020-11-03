New food hall set to open in Long Island City – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A host of new dining options becomes available in Long Island City next week with the opening of JACX&CO, a new food hall located on the plaza level of The JACX, a 1.2-million-square-foot creative office campus developed, owned and operated by Tishman Speyer.

The food hall will debut Wednesday, Nov. 11, featuring versatile culinary options from celebrated chefs, available for indoor dining at 25 percent capacity, pickup and delivery with a full-service bar and outdoor dining to come.

The opening eateries include Beebe’s, Crif Dogs, FIELDTRIP, Ghaya, Lotus + Clever, Méxology and Taïm. The soon-to-open full-service bar will feature cocktails created to complement the vendors’ culinary menus, along with beer and wine, The food hall will facilitate orders via Bbot, an order-and-pay platform, which allows guests to order from multiple eateries for dine-in, delivery or pickup.

Collaboratively designed by INC Architecture & Design and Tishman Speyer, JACX&CO features an expansive dining room reminiscent of a modern courtyard. The space is grounded in its Long Island City locale, recalling the neighborhood’s industrial past but elevated with modern refinements. The seating area is surrounded by a black steel mesh scrim forming a series of arches that frame the vendors’ booths, lining the perimeter of the space.

The design, incorporating a mix of influences, uses materials like terra cotta, reclaimed wood flooring, and exposed concrete, to tell the story of an emerging Long Island City as a space worthy of destination in its own right. JACX&CO has 215 indoor seats at full capacity and will be following CDC guidelines for socially distanced hospitality.

“In designing and curating JACX&CO, we took our inspiration from the vibrant culture of the surrounding neighborhood with its diverse people, forward-looking art museums, and versatile dining experiences,” General Manager Daniel Cabrera said. “We’re honored to partner with these eateries and chefs to bring amazing food and an inviting gathering space for friends, families, co-workers and visitors in Long Island City.”

JACX&CO will be open for lunch and dinner Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with weekend hours to come. JACX&CO is located at 28 Jackson Ave. and for more information visit here.