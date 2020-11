Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A person is dead after being struck by a Long Island Rail Road train in Laurelton Wednesday morning.

Around 7:05 a.m., an unidentified person was hit by a Long Island Rail Road train entering the Laurelton Station, located at 224-49 Prospect Ct., according to the FDNY.

EMS personnel responding to the accident pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with QNS.com for updates.