Seven-month-old baby found dead in St. Albans home: NYPD – QNS.com

The NYPD is investigating the death of a 7-month-old baby, who was found unconscious inside his parents home in St. Albans last week.

On Friday, Oct. 30, around 9:45 p.m., police received a call concerning an unconscious infant inside a home at 185-19 Liberty Ave., according to the NYPD.

The arrived to find Kameri Garriques unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma, cops said. The boy was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of the death.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.