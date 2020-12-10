Bayside Historical Society invites artists to submit work for annual art show – QNS.com

Quantcast
Bayside Historical Society invites artists to submit work for annual art show
Bayside Historical Society invites artists to submit work for annual art show

Photo courtesy of the Bayside Historical Society

The Bayside Historical Society’s annual winter art show celebrating artists across the borough will move online in the coming months.

Now in its 20th year, the art show will be on virtual display from Feb. 1 until Feb. 28.

The Bayside Historical Society is currently accepting submissions, and will do so until the Jan. 10 deadline. The show is open to artists working in all media above the age of 18. Submitting artists also must live, work or attend school in Queens.

For more information on requirements, registration materials and show details, visit The Bayside Historical Society’s website or call their office at 718-352-1548.

