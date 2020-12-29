Commonpoint Queens donates meals, supplies to seniors during holiday season – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Queens-based social services organization made the holidays a bit merrier and brighter for local seniors this year.

The team of volunteers and staff at Commonpoint Queens — formerly known as the Samuel Field Y and Central Queens Y — prepared meals and care packages for 200 homebound seniors, who received these much-needed resources on Christmas Eve.

According to the organization’s CEO Danielle Ellman, seniors are likely to experience the effects of quarantine and cold weather “more acutely than others,” which leads to feelings to isolation and depression.

“By delivering prepared meals and care packages, we provide a friendly visit, albeit socially distanced and masked, as we deliver the packages. In this way, we can check-in with our older adult community ensuring they are receiving the resources they need to weather the pandemic and come out the other side healthy in body and mind. We are incredibly grateful to our team of volunteers who prepared and delivered the packages. We couldn’t do it without them,” Ellman said.

In addition to food and supply delivery for seniors, Commonpoint offers a range of supportive community programing, including emergency assistance, remote and virtual learning resources and employment and career assistance.

For more information on their slate of programming, visit www.CommonpointQueens.org.