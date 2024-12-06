Mets team up with New York Cares for annual coat drive at Citi Field

The New York Mets are partnering with New York Cares for their 18th Annual Coat Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Citi Field in Flushing.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mets Team Store, located on the first base side of the stadium, between the Jackie Robinson Rotunda and the Hodges Entrance.

As part of the Mets’ MetsGiving initiative, the team will be accepting donations of new or gently used winter coats. Donors will receive a voucher for two tickets to a select Mets home game during the 2025 season. Additionally, those who contribute will receive a 20% discount at the Mets Team Store.

Fans are limited to one voucher per donation. Please note that non-winter coats, such as windbreakers, jean jackets, raincoats, or other light jackets, will not be accepted.

From noon to 1 p.m., Mr. and Mrs. Met will make a special appearance during the event, which is sponsored by local Toyota dealers.

New York Cares, a nonprofit organization, offers volunteer opportunities throughout the year. Their initiatives include educational programs for children, teens, and adults, as well as services for those affected by hunger, homelessness, and senior health issues. The organization also helps maintain public parks and community gardens.