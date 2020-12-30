Man indicted for shooting friend in head during attack in Ozone Park: DA – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Queens County grand jury on Tuesday, Dec. 29, indicted the man who was arrested for allegedly shooting a South Richmond Hill man in the head in Ozone Park earlier this month, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Nazieer Basir, a 22-year-old from Ozone Park, was charged with murder, manslaughter and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon after being arrested on Monday, Dec. 28, for the Dec. 7 shooting of Royhessny Sintjago, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Basir faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

The morning of the shooting, Sintjago, 22, Basir and two others were near 90th Street and Liberty Avenue attacking a group of individuals parked in a car, according to the DA.

The driver of the car took off and Sintjago, armed with a tire jack, chased after them, Katz said.

Basir took out a gun and fired several shots at the car, missing the vehicle and instead hitting Sinjago in the head, cops said.

EMS personnel arrived to the scene and rushed Sintjago to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Basir fled the scene before the authorities arrived.

“This is an appalling example of stupid, senseless violence turning deadly,” Katz said. “The defendant and victim were allegedly set to attack a group of rivals in a car. The defendant charged here allegedly fired his illegal gun, missed his intended target, and killed his would-be accomplice. This mindless bloodshed must stop.”

Basir was remanded by Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder. He’ll return to court on Jan. 13, 2021.