Queens Public Library reopens 12 additional branches with limited service – QNS.com

Queens Public Library reopened 12 additional branches across the borough on Monday, Nov. 30, with limited “to-go” service six days a week, bringing the total of 35 locations open to the public for pickups in a designated area of each building.

The branches will also be accepting returns at their exterior return machines.

The 12 reopened branches are:

Briarwood Library

East Flushing Library

Elmhurst Library

Glen Oaks Library

Hollis Library

Hunters Point Library

Lefrak City Library

Maspeth Library

Mitchell-Linden Library

Richmond Hill Library

Rochdale Village Library

St. Albans Library

They are following the branches that have been open for “to-go” service:

Arverne Library

Astoria Library

Auburndale Library

Bayside Library

Bellerose Library

Cambria Heights Library

Central Library

East Elmhurst Library

Flushing Library

Forest Hills Library

Fresh Meadows Library

Hillcrest Library

Jackson Heights Library

Langston Hughes Library

Laurelton Library

Long Island City Library

Ozone Park Library

Peninsula Library

Queensboro Hill Library

Rego Park Library

Ridgewood Library

South Ozone Park Library

Whitestone Library

The hours at each of these 35 locations are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday (with a one-hour closure from 1 to 2 p.m. for cleaning); 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday; and noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday (with a one-hour closure from 3 to 4 p.m. for cleaning).

Materials can be requested online, through the QPL app, or by phone.

All staff and visitors are required to wear masks and practice physical distancing. Hand sanitizer is available at all open branches. At this time, there are no on-site public programs, browsing, meeting room availability, seating, public computers, or in-person reference service, and book donations are not accepted.

QPL continues to offer a variety of virtual programs, from story times in multiple languages to technology classes to art lectures and performances to author talks. The complete virtual programming calendar is available here.

QPL also continues to expand its online resources, including eBooks, audiobooks, eMagazines, music, movies, as well as concerts, TV shows and educational lectures.

Anyone can borrow these free materials with an existing library card or by signing up for a QPL eCard. Applications for library cards are currently accepted online only, and cards can be picked up at one of the locations offering to-go service.