Queens Public Library reopens 12 additional branches with limited service – QNS.com

Queens Public Library reopened 12 additional branches across the borough on Monday, Nov. 30, with limited “to-go” service six days a week, bringing the total of 35 locations open to the public for pickups in a designated area of each building.
The branches will also be accepting returns at their exterior return machines.
The 12 reopened branches are:
- Briarwood Library
- East Flushing Library
- Elmhurst Library
- Glen Oaks Library
- Hollis Library
- Hunters Point Library
- Lefrak City Library
- Maspeth Library
- Mitchell-Linden Library
- Richmond Hill Library
- Rochdale Village Library
- St. Albans Library
They are following the branches that have been open for “to-go” service:
- Arverne Library
- Astoria Library
- Auburndale Library
- Bayside Library
- Bellerose Library
- Cambria Heights Library
- Central Library
- East Elmhurst Library
- Flushing Library
- Forest Hills Library
- Fresh Meadows Library
- Hillcrest Library
- Jackson Heights Library
- Langston Hughes Library
- Laurelton Library
- Long Island City Library
- Ozone Park Library
- Peninsula Library
- Queensboro Hill Library
- Rego Park Library
- Ridgewood Library
- South Ozone Park Library
- Whitestone Library
The hours at each of these 35 locations are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday (with a one-hour closure from 1 to 2 p.m. for cleaning); 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday; and noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday (with a one-hour closure from 3 to 4 p.m. for cleaning).
Materials can be requested online, through the QPL app, or by phone.
All staff and visitors are required to wear masks and practice physical distancing. Hand sanitizer is available at all open branches. At this time, there are no on-site public programs, browsing, meeting room availability, seating, public computers, or in-person reference service, and book donations are not accepted.
QPL continues to offer a variety of virtual programs, from story times in multiple languages to technology classes to art lectures and performances to author talks. The complete virtual programming calendar is available here.
QPL also continues to expand its online resources, including eBooks, audiobooks, eMagazines, music, movies, as well as concerts, TV shows and educational lectures.
Anyone can borrow these free materials with an existing library card or by signing up for a QPL eCard. Applications for library cards are currently accepted online only, and cards can be picked up at one of the locations offering to-go service.