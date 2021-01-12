Man steals $3,000 in burglary of Middle Village Thai restaurant: NYPD – QNS.com

The NYPD is looking for a man who broke into a Thai restaurant in Middle Village and stole approximately $3,000 in cash on Saturday.
On Saturday, Jan. 9, around 6 a.m., an unidentified man broke into Nur Thai, located at 63-32 Woodhaven Blvd., according to the NYPD.
After making his way past the locked front door, the man picked up the cash register and several electronics – all together valued around $3,000 – and fled the restaurant, cops said.
The suspect is described by police as being between 20 and 30 years old.
No one was injured during the burglary. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.