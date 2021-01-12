Man steals $3,000 in burglary of Middle Village Thai restaurant: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who broke into a Thai restaurant in Middle Village and stole approximately $3,000 in cash on Saturday.

On Saturday, Jan. 9, around 6 a.m., an unidentified man broke into Nur Thai, located at 63-32 Woodhaven Blvd., according to the NYPD.

After making his way past the locked front door, the man picked up the cash register and several electronics – all together valued around $3,000 – and fled the restaurant, cops said.

The suspect is described by police as being between 20 and 30 years old.

No one was injured during the burglary. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.