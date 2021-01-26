FDNY rescues person who was pinned underneath E train in Forest Hills – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A person was struck by a train and rescued from underneath it in Forest Hills Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, around 5 p.m., the FDNY received reports of a person struck by a train at the 71st Avenue train stop in Forest Hills.

When fire fighters and EMS personnel arrived to the station, they found a person pinned underneath an E train, according to the authorities.

Power was shut down and FDNY units were sent onto the tracks to rescue the person, according to the department.

The injured person was taken to Jamaica Hospital and power to the line was restored around 5:30 p.m. The authorities could not expand on the condition of the person.

This is a developing story. Check back with QNS for updates.