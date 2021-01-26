Quantcast
FDNY rescues person who was pinned underneath E train in Forest Hills – QNS.com
Police & Fire

FDNY rescues person who was pinned underneath E train in Forest Hills

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
Photo via Wikimedia Commons

A person was struck by a train and rescued from underneath it in Forest Hills Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, around 5 p.m., the FDNY received reports of a person struck by a train at the 71st Avenue train stop in Forest Hills.

When fire fighters and EMS personnel arrived to the station, they found a person pinned underneath an E train, according to the authorities.

Power was shut down and FDNY units were sent onto the tracks to rescue the person, according to the department.

The injured person was taken to Jamaica Hospital and power to the line was restored around 5:30 p.m. The authorities could not expand on the condition of the person.

This is a developing story. Check back with QNS for updates. 

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York