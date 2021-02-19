Cops seek duo who posed as police officers in Malba – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for two men who posed as police officers in Malba last month.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, around 9:15 p.m., a 63-year-old woman got a knock on the door of her home, located near North and Malba Drives, according to the NYPD.

She answered the door to find two men, sporting star-shaped shields, announcing themselves as police officers and asking to speak with a person who didn’t live in the home, cops said.

The woman’s son followed her to the door and, believing the two men were lying, shut the door in their faces, according to the police.

The imposters then left the home and drove off in a white pick-up truck driven by a third person.

Police describe both men as being in their 30s. One man is described as having a beard and was last seen wearing a black jacket and khaki pants, cops said. The other is described as having a slim build with a mustache and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and dark colored pants.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.