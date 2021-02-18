Police recover inert grenade inside Jamaica home – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Officers from the 103rd Precinct discovered a smoke grenade after being called to investigate a suspicious object in Jamaica Thursday morning.

A man walked into the 103rd Precinct at approximately 9:18 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, to report he had found a grenade in a basement that he was cleaning out, according to the authorities.

The man had been cleaning the basement at a home on Glassboro Avenue between 139th Street and 140th Street when he found the grenade.

FDNY and the NYPD’s Bomb Squad arrived at the scene to process the device and determine if it was live or not and concluded that the item was an inert multi-shell smoke grenade, according to NYPD.

Because the grenade was found to be inert, a police spokesperson said there will be no further investigation.