City Acres Market opens in Long Island City – QNS.com

A new supermarket opened in Queensboro Plaza following a series of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Located on the ground floor inside The JACX, the 13,000-square-foot City Acres Market opened its doors to the public with a grand opening featuring an in-house cheesemonger with a large assortment of gourmet cheeses, premium charcuterie within a gourmet deli counter, prepared foods, an in-house fish section, a butcher counter, organic produce, an imported and local grocery selection, bulk goods and a beer section.

Dragonfly and Korean restaurant Madang will have a pop-up serving jaeyook hokum and bulgogi within the City Acres Long Island City location at 29-18 Queens Plaza South.

City Acres Market has other locations in Manhattan’s financial district as well as a retail store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

“City Acres Market is a one-stop shopping experience offering the highest quality fresh and readymade products at reasonable prices,” City Acres Market General Manager Jordan Elian said. “We are excited to be able to offer the Long Island City community an alternative market for specialty goods as well as household products.”

City Acres Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Sundays.