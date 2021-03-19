Man shot in buttocks during argument at Pomonok open house: NYPD – QNS.com

Some people apparently will do most anything for a deal on an apartment.

Detectives in Queens are looking for the suspect who shot a man during an argument that erupted while they checked out an available apartment at an open house in Pomonok.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 4:05 p.m. on March 18 at the corner of 65th Avenue and 161st Street in Pomonok.

According to police sources, the shooter and the 37-year-old male victim got into a dispute after attending an open house for an available apartment nearby. The reasons for the dispute were not immediately known.

The words turned physical, police said, when the gunman pulled out a handgun and shot the victim once in the buttocks. The suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The shooting was reported to the 107th Precinct. EMS transported the wounded victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital in Flushing, where he was treated and released.

On Friday morning, the NYPD released video footage of the gunman. Police described him as a man with a dark complexion who wore a black hooded jacket with white fur around the hood, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.