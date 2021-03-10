Suspect cuffed for deadly shooting in front of Hollis liquor store – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives have booked a Queens man in connection in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old man outside a Hollis liquor store on Tuesday night, police reported.

Mark Watson, 24, of 201st Street was charged Wednesday with murder and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly pulling the trigger on the unidentified victim during an apparent dispute, law enforcement sources said.

Cops said the shooting happened at about 10:06 p.m. on March 9 in front of the Hollis Wine and Liquor store at 204-13 Hollis Ave.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the 33-year-old victim with a bullet wound to his chest.

EMS units rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

During the preliminary investigation, officers located Watson near the crime scene and took him into custody, authorities said.