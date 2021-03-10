Two-alarm fire inside St. Albans home displaces seven people and a pet dog – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A two-alarm fire tore through a St. Albans home Wednesday morning.

Firefighters first got a call about the blaze that had broken out inside of a two-story private home located at 173-12 93rd Ave. around 5:45 a.m. on March 10, according to the FDNY.

First responders arrived to find the fire had spread to the garage and two porches at the back of the house.

The inferno prompted response from 106 FDNY members, who got the flames under control around 7 a.m., according to the authorities.

Though no one was hurt, seven people and a dog living inside the home were displaced by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.