Quantcast
Two-alarm fire inside St. Albans home displaces seven people and a pet dog – QNS.com
Police & Fire

Two-alarm fire inside St. Albans home displaces seven people and a pet dog

Jacob KayeBy
0
comments
Posted on
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A two-alarm fire tore through a St. Albans home Wednesday morning.

Firefighters first got a call about the blaze that had broken out inside of a two-story private home located at 173-12 93rd Ave. around 5:45 a.m. on March 10, according to the FDNY.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

First responders arrived to find the fire had spread to the garage and two porches at the back of the house.

The inferno prompted response from 106 FDNY members, who got the flames under control around 7 a.m., according to the authorities.

Though no one was hurt, seven people and a dog living inside the home were displaced by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York