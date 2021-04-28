Queens Chamber of Commerce announces new partnership to help businesses recover

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Queens Chamber of Commerce launched its latest initiative with Asset Enhancement Solutions to assist more than 1,100 member businesses “survive and thrive” after the pandemic.

Asset Enhancement Solutions, led by veteran finance expert and CPA Neil Seiden, has supported the business association’s events, webinars and informational programs which have helped businesses navigate the federal CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program, Small Business Administration lending initiatives and the benefits of non-traditional financing.

“Queens was the epicenter of the epicenter of the pandemic, and right now many of our cherished neighborhood businesses are hanging by a thread,” Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Thomas Grech said. “The chamber has, and we will continue to focus on assisting every business in the borough access the funds and support they need to survive. Neil Seiden and his team have been invaluable partners over the past year by sharing expertise and strategies for successfully securing PPP funding. We are moving into a new period and the challenge and need for financial strategies for growth have changed. Our members have many challenges both good and bad, and Asset Enhancement Solutions LLC has many creative financing solutions that can assist our members survive or thrive.”

PPP has been a lifeline for businesses in Queens and throughout the country, and it remains an option for many that have not yet applied for the first or second rounds. With the chamber, Asset Enhancement Solutions will be providing hands-on support to members who need assistance getting over the challenges that exist in getting these forgivable loans. Many still don’t realize they are eligible for these business and job saving funds. Others know they are eligible but have given up because banks have rejected them or have simply stopped accepting applications.

“We are committed to working with the Queens Chamber to save and strengthen businesses. Our team can help secure different kinds of funding that can be used or growth as the economy comes back,” Seiden said. “There are many SBA and other non-traditional funding options that exist and we are going to assist Chamber members with them. We will be offering webinars, articles and in-person sessions over the next few months and beyond.”

Over the past year, the chamber has hosted dozens of events for members that have provided valuable support and information. Asset Enhancement Solutions has helped to get business of all sizes more than $150 million in funds over the past 12 months. For more information visit the chamber website here.