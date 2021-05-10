Cops seek suspects who stole $1,900 from Rego Park spa

Police are searching for two men who allegedly posed as police and robbed a spa in Rego Park last month. (Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

Police are searching for two men who allegedly posed as police and robbed a spa in Rego Park last month.

Two unidentified individuals entered 8151 Spa, located at 85-51 Eliot Avenue, on April 18 at about 10:30 a.m, authorities say. Once inside, one of the individuals said he was a police officer and demanded the money, police said.

The two then took $1,900 in cash as well as three cellphones, according to police.

They then left in a gray, four-door Ford Focus westbound on Eliot Avenue toward 85th Street.

Police released a surveillance video of the incident.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.