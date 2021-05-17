Queens senator to host virtual hiring event for post-COVID job opportunities

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As the city begins to reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic, jobs are starting to come back, and state Senator Joseph Addabbo, Jr. is partnering with the Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services for a virtual hiring event in June.

Residents can join a Zoom session to speak one-on-one with a representative from the Jewish Board to find out more about available positions on June 8, from 10 a.m. to noon.

According to the Jewish Board, they are looking to fill in-person positions at their Far Rockaway locations. The open positions include bilingual direct support professionals, bilingual and non bilingual case associates and a social worker supervisor.

“We are starting to come out of the shutdowns across the city, however, as companies prepare to bring back workers and open new positions, many jobs may still opt for holding virtual interviews,”Addabbo said. “Having the skills needed to impress during a virtual interview process could mean the difference in getting a job or not. I encourage those who are looking for a job to sign up for this great virtual event.”

In addition to the hiring event, during the Zoom session ,the Jewish Board will be holding a seminar on virtual interview tips and strategies for those interested in sharpening their interview skills.

To join the virtual hiring event on Zoom, interested individuals can enter: Meeting ID: 826 9589 4998 and Passcode: 663028.

For more information on the event, call Addabbo’s district office at 718-738-1111.