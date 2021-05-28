You voted, they won! Spruce up your home for summer

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

2021 is flying by and it’s time to start your summer home renovations! We’ve got you covered with the top home specialists in the borough. Queens residents voted these businesses the best!

BEST CARPET AND FLOORING STORE

Carpet Time Inc.

Carpet Time isn’t just a favorite of Queens residents, it’s also been NYC’s premiere source of flooring for films and television shows like “The Sopranos”, “Sex and the City” and “Wolf of Wall Street”. That’s because the shop has built a stellar reputation through its impressive in-stock inventory, down-to-earth custom service and affordable pricing. The shop’s carpeting comes in a wide range of synthetic and natural fibers as well as colors, patterns, styles, and textures. Carpet Time is also known for its high quality vinyl flooring, which is non-textile-based and can be used as an alternative to natural stone, ceramic tile or even hardwood. Visit the store to see, touch and feel your flooring options before making your purchase! 53-03 Broadway, Woodside (718) 472-4740 – carpettimenyc.com

BEST LANDSCAPING

JC Landscaping & Design, Inc.

Whether you are looking to beautify your establishment’s exterior with a blossoming garden or install a fountain for a feeling of serenity in your front yard, let JC Landscaping & Design create the perfect look for your home or business. This trusted home improvement company has a reputation that is unmatched, with over 20 years of experience and awards under its belt. Specializing in landscape designs and water features, JC Landscaping & Design knows that every home and business is unique and requires an individual crafted landscape to meet the right need, look and budget. Call and set up an appointment today to see for yourself how professional landscaping can transform your property while adding curb appeal and overall value to your home or business. 68-19 Wood­haven Blvd, Queens (718) 672-7323 –

jcdesignscapes.com

BEST MASONRY

A Real Advantage Inc.

If you’re in need of some masonry work during your home remodel, look no further than A Real Advantage. Boasting over 20 years of experience in stone and concrete work, it’s no wonder that A Real Advantage has snagged the title for Best Masonry multiple years in a row. Its jobs are top-of-the-line and handed with so much care that they ensure the satisfaction of all customers. The specialists at A Real Advantage will take the time to understand what exactly you need while staying within your budget. Plus, they always stay up to date with the necessary masonry building codes. Call the best to start bringing your dream project to life! 178-16 Eveleth Rd, Jamaica (718) 767-6950 –

arealadvantageconstruction.com

BEST WINDOW and TREATMENT STORE

Karlin Decorators

While access to natural light can often make or break a place, window coverings are an important and often overlooked part of creating your interior atmosphere. Karlin Decorators is Queens’ premier source for Hunter Douglas window fashions, custom drapery, window treatment motorization, and custom upholstery. Whether you’re seeking window treatments for functional or aesthetic reasons, this window decor shop has you and your windows “covered”. Karlin Decorators carries a wide array of sheers and shadings, including Roman shades, solar shades, shutters, vertical blinds and woven woods. From its seamstresses to its design consultants to its installers, the team Karlin Decorators goes the extra mile to ensure it exceeds your expectations from the first meeting until your windows are dressed up and beautiful. 1718 154th St, Whitestone (718) 445-9393 –

karlindecorators.hdwfdealer.com

