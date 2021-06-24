QNS Weekender: 20 things to do in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

There’s no excuse for sitting home and doing nothing this weekend (unless of course, you want to!). We’ve found 20 things for you to do around the borough.

For some arts and culture, take a trip to Socrates Sculpture Park for “ALL STORIES TRUE” by Justin Randolph Thompson, listen to live music and spoken word poetry at Jamaica Mic Drop hosted by JCAL, see the Sensational Soul Cruisers perform at a drive-in concert at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center or dance the night away at a silent disco party at Forest Park.

Get outdoors and do some guided yoga at Rockaway Beach, pick up some litter while taking a hike at Forest Park or taking a musical walking tour at Astoria Park.

For all this fun and more, check out these 20 things to do in Queens this weekend!

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for a vaccine if eligible!

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

Eligible individuals can also get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, JUNE 25

Movin’ n’ Groovin’ Mature Adult Dance Class (Queens Theatre): This Friday, the Queens Theatre will transport you to the past with this dance class for mature adults. The hour-long online dance class will bring back the memories of legendary dancers like Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse and is appropriate for dancers of any level. The class will start with a group warm up activity before launching into the main dance lesson. Reserve a spot here. Virtual. queenstheatre.org. Free. 2 p.m., June 25.

Seasonal Farmstand (Queens County Farm Museum): The season everyone has been waiting for has arrived: farmstand season. From mid-May until the beginning of November, get fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs that grow at Queens County Farm. In May, the stand is selling asparagus, beet greens, rhubarb and spinach. Members get 10 percent off and EBT and FMNP benefits are accepted. Bring a reusable bag for a zero-waste experience. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. Open Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 25 to Nov. 7, 2021.

Jamaica Mic Drop (Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning): This monthly series is presented by JCAL and Jamaica BID and brings live music, spoken word and more to the community for free. The event takes place on the last Friday of each month throughout the summer with the intention of enlivening the Downtown Jamaica community and bring patrons to the surrounding small businesses. Register here. Jamaica Avenue and Parsons Boulevard. jcal.org. Free. 5 p.m., June 25.

Justin Randolph Thompson Presents “ALL STORIES TRUE” (Socrates Sculpture Park): This weekend is the world premiere of “ALL STORIES TRUE” by the 2013 Socrates Artist Fellow Justin Randolph Thompson. The night begins with a live jazz performance by SOUNDWORK and continues with Randolph and his collaborators presenting a program of film, spoken word and improvised music. The program reflects the hanging of Louis Till in 1945 by the U.S. military in Italy, decades before his own song Emmett Till was lynched in the United States. 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. socratessculpturepark.org. Free. 7:30 p.m., June 25.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

It’s My Park (MacDonald Park): Volunteer with the Friends of MacDonald Park to pull weeds, prune shrubs and pick up litter and beautify the outdoor space. Yellowstone Boulevard entrance in MacDonald Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m., June 26.

Yoga on the Beach with Sonia (Rockaway Beach): Head to the beach for a relaxing yoga session. Led by yoga instructor Sonia, the session combines elements of meditation and movement. Participants are asked to bring sunscreen, a yoga mat, water, towel, yoga blocks and yoga strap. Beach 32 and the Boardwalk in Rockaway Beach. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m., June 26.

Meet NYC’s Piping Plovers (Rockaway Beach): A team from NYC Parks will teach attendees about piping plovers, tiny shorebirds that fly over 700 miles to nest at Rockaway Beach every year. Then enjoy a family friendly, self-guided scavenger hunt, with prizes for all participants. Beach 17th Street and Boardwalk in Rockaway Beach. nycparks.gov. Free. 11 a.m., June 26.

Summer Kickoff (Rockaway Beach): Head to Rockaway Beach for a summer celebration with games, NYC Parks’ Playmobile, arts and crafts, refreshments and music and entertainment. Beach 108th Street Roller Rink in Rockaway Beach Boardwalk. nycparks.gov. Free. 11 a.m., June 26.

LGBTQ+ Pride Month: Historic Queens Pride (Travers Park): In honor of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, the Urban Park Rangers will host an event that explores the past, present and future of Queens’ LGBTQ- community. Walk the route of the Queens Pride Parade and discuss its significance to NYC parks. 34th Avenue between 77th and 78th Streets in Travers Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 11 a.m., June 26.

Saturday in the Gallery – “Jamaica Flux” (Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning): This weekend, JCAL is hosting the first half of the fifth iteration of “Jamaica Flux: Workspaces & Windows”. This group exhibition features the research modules of 14 NYC-based artists and artist groups. Register here. 161-4 Jamaica Ave. – Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning (JCAL). jcal.org. Free. 12 p.m., June 26.

Musical Walking Tour (Astoria Park): Hosted by the Astoria Park Alliance, the journey through Astoria Park will be accompanied with a musical soundtrack, courtesy of several local musicians. Performers include The Funk Unit, Os Clavelitos, the Trifon Dimitrov Trio featuring saxophonist Vincent Herring and drummer Jerome Jennings and Virginia Marcs. 19 Street between Astoria Park S. and Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 p.m., June 26.

Litter Ambassadors Saturday (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in June. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing trash. George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 p.m., June 26.

The Floral Escape (Queens County Farm Museum): The Floral Escape is a flower lover’s dream. Guests will get the opportunity to pose and take pictures with 15 blooming activations including “The Best Seat in the House,” “Petal to the Metal” and “Garden Vibes.” 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. $20 for adults, $12 for children ages 2 to 12. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 26 to Aug. 1, 2021.

Din Din – “Recalling Bitterness Tasting Menu” and Film Screening (Flux Factory): This event marks the closing for Din Din, a series of free, socially-distanced outdoor public events which use food and art to build community. The night begins with showings of “Recalling Bitterness Tasting Menu” by Siri Lee and “Breakaway” by Heather Kapplow. Then, attendees will watch eight short films and video art by several creators. 39-22 29th St., Long Island City. fluxfactory.org. Free. 7 p.m., June 26.

SUNDAY, JUNE 27

Volunteer Gardening at the Overlook (Forest Park): This event is sponsored by Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz and the Forest Park Trust. Volunteers will help to beautify the Overlook native plant bioswale garden beds by weeding, watering and transplanting. Registration is required. 80-30 Park Lane, the Overlook parking lot in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 9 a.m., June 27.

Nature Exploration Hike and Cleanup (Baisley Pond Park): The Urban Park Rangers will lead this event which combines the best of a nature hike with a volunteer event to maintain the beauty of Baisley Pond Park. Volunteers should wear comfortable shoes or boots and pack a light snack and water. 155th Street and Baisley Boulevard in Baisley Pond Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m., June 27.

Hike & Pick! (Forest Park): Come volunteer to take a hike and pick up litter on the Blue Trail in Forest Park. Equipment will be provided by the NYC Parks staff. Registration is required. Blue Trail Head in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m., June 27.

Litter Ambassadors Sunday (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in June. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing trash. George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 p.m., June 27.

Silent Disco (Forest Park): This free silent disco party at Forest Park is sponsored by Councilman Robert Holden and the Forest Park Trust. Enjoy several channel of music including Top 40, throwbacks and Motown and funk. Get ready to dance the night away! Get free tickets. Victory Field in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 5 p.m., June 27.

The Sensational Soul Cruisers (The Bay Terrace Shopping Center): Catch a drive-in concert by the Sensational Soul Cruisers, an 11-piece super group that pays tribute to the best of classic soul, R&B, Motown and disco music. The band is led by legendary Jersey Shore sax player Screamin’ Steve Barlotta. Buy tickets. 212-45 26th Ave., Bayside. qcc.cuny.edu. $50-$100. 7 p.m., June 27.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email editorial@qns.com.