LIC Springs to Summer kicks off as city’s first community-wide festival in post-COVID reopening

The eighth annual LIC Springs to Summer event got underway Monday, June 14, as New York City’s first community-wide festival to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The weeklong event running through Sunday, June 20, features more than 100 local businesses and organizations including many of the community’s marquee arts and dining establishments.

“We have an exciting cross-section of businesses ranging from restaurants to yoga studios to dance companies, reflecting the diverse offerings LIC serves up every day to our diverse community,” LIC Partnership President Elizabeth Lusskin said.

The festival is complemented with the LIC Passport, a guidebook including all of the week’s experiences from art installations are currently available at Culture Club LIC, Bareburger, Book Culture LIC, Healthy Living Pharmacy, Hunter Point Wine & Spirits, Matted LIC, Multisweet, Queens Public Library at Hunters Point and SquareWine & Spirits. Unlike previous years which closed off Vernon Boulevard for a one-day event, the current iteration incorporates the entire Long island City community.

“This is the first year that the Springs festival has transitioned to one that takes place throughout LIC and as a business located on the Sunnyside border of the community we couldn’t be more pleased to take part,” Adda Indian Canteen owner Roni Mazumdar said. “Our offer includes a complimentary vegetable samosa with the purchase of an entrée.”

LIC Springs to Summer stretches north toward Astoria.

Museum of Moving Image Director of Public Relations Tomoko Kawamoto said the museum reopened their building in the Astoria and Long Island City area on April 30 after being closed for over a year, and are “thrilled” to participate in the LIC Springs to Summer festival.

“With festival passport in hand, visitors can receive 20 percent off museum admission,” Kawamoto said. “They can explore Jim Henson’s creations or take an in-depth look at the making of the sci-fi masterpiece ‘2001: A Space Odyssey,’ or get a discount on select screenings in our majestic Redstone Theater, including the films ‘Street Gang’ and ‘Miss Junteenth.’”

Among the cultural and arts institutions across western Queens includes Flux Factory, located at 39-31 29th Street.

“We are thrilled to introduce audiences to Flux Factory and the vibrant art community that exists in Long Island City,” Flux Factory Managing Director Maya Suess said. “We’re excited to invite people into our gallery safely as New York City begins to reopen, and share the new and innovative work of emerging artists. We look forward to meeting new friends and community members who learn about us through this year’s LIC Spring events.”

For the seventh year in a row, City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer has helped to underwrite the festival.

“Long Island City is a dynamic, thriving, and growing community that is back in business,” Van Bramer said. “I’m so proud to have sponsored this event which brings residents, customers, businesses and visitors together to celebrate all that there is to do in LIC. I’m excited to spring to summer with so many friends and neighbors and can’t wait for this celebration of all that there is in Long Island City.”

For more information and a list of participants, visit here.