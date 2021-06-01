Queens College marks Pride Month with virtual celebrations of diversity and inclusion

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens College will celebrate Pride Month with two virtual events of diversity and inclusion.

“Queens College is deeply proud to be a member of the CUNY Queens Consortium. This year’s theme is ‘We are resilient.’ So many of us in our lives have faced some sort of prejudice or discrimination, whether it be related to our race, gender, religion or sexual orientation,” said Queens College President Frank Wu. “Combatting prejudice and discrimination is a never-ending battle, but the struggles we face in life can offer us opportunity to grow stronger and experience personal growth. Some of the most difficult moments of our lives can transform us into the person we never thought we could be.”

In lieu of a physical contingent at the annual Queens Pride celebration in Jackson Heights, on Thursday, June 3, from 7 to 8 p.m., the CUNY Queens LGBTQI+Consortium will host its second virtual event celebrating LGBTQI+ in Queens.

Organizers from LaGuardia Community College, Queens College, York College, Queensborough Community College and the CUNY Law School will create displays of pride, including live music, student performances, drag numbers and remarks from community leaders.

Queens Pride Co-Founder Councilman Daniel Dromm and other members of the New York City Council will attend.

To register, click here.

On Friday, June 25, from 4 to 6 p.m., the college will host the fourth annual CUNY Pride Fest, which will bring together faculty, staff and students from 25 CUNY colleges, honors and professional schools in a virtual celebration that includes drag performances, musical acts, a DJ, dancers and a virtual phone booth for participant use.

The event will be livestreamed on YouTube. To register, click here.

The event is made possible through the generous support of the New York City Council through the offices of Councilman Dromm and Speaker Corey Johnson, and LaGuardia Community College/CUNY. Co-sponsors of the event include The Office of the President at Queens College, the Queens College Office of Student Development and Leadership, the CUNY Office of Student Inclusion Initiatives, the Women and Gender Studies Department at Queens College, the Queens College Student Association, the Arts Club at Queens College, the Queens College Gender, Love and Sexuality Alliance/GLASA and the LaGuardia and Wagner Archives at LaGuardia Community College.

Video footage of both events will be preserved in the LaGuardia and Wagner Archives/CUNY.