Forest Hills man charged in shooting death of St. Albans man: NYPD

A Forest Hills man was arrested Friday, July 16, and charged in the February murder of a 37-year-old St. Albans man, according to authorities.

Police from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica responded to a 911 call of a man shot in front of 200-08 Linden Blvd. around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. Officers discovered the victim inside his vehicle with multiple gunshots to his body. The Brinkerhoff Avenue resident was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, police cuffed Isiah Stokes, 41, of 62nd Road, in Forest Hills.

He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

Stokes is awaiting his arraignment.